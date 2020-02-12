Comments
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Greene County.
Police say Destiny Statler from Waynesburg was reported missing on Monday.
PSP Waynesburg is looking for Destiny Statler, a 16 year old female from Waynesburg, PA. Statler was reported missing on 02/10/20. She was last seen wearing a black & gray hoodie and black & gray sweatpants. Please contact PSP Waynesburg at 724-627-6151 with any information. pic.twitter.com/uozfcrBD2g
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) February 12, 2020
She was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie and black and gray sweatpants, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.
