WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl from Greene County.

Police say Destiny Statler from Waynesburg was reported missing on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie and black and gray sweatpants, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Waynesburg at 724-627-6151.

