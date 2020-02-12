Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say a missing 22-year-old man from Wisconsin may be in Pittsburgh.
The Stevens Point Police Department said Wednesday on Facebook that Sylvan Dyken has been missing since Tuesday.
The police said the 22-year-old man left on his own, and his last known location was in Pittsburgh.
The family indicates Dyken has autism, and they are concerned for his well-being.
Please call the Stevens Point Police Communications Center at 715-346-1500 with any information.
