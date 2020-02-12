PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local police departments are warning about a scam letter going around asking residents to donate to the National Police Association.

The Crescent Township Police shared a photo of what they say is a fake letter on Facebook. The “2020 Crescent Area Alert” appears to be from the National Police Association.

However, the Crescent Township Police say they receive no funding from this organization.

“During this time, many of your friends and neighbors will make their annual donation to the NPA to help give our law enforcement officers the tools they need to keep our homes and communities safe from crime,” the letter obtained by Crescent Township Police reads.

It goes on to say, “When the police can’t do their job protecting our families and communities, the robbers and murderers start working overtime. Already the murder rate in the US has gone up 10% — the largest increase in 34 years and we expect home burglaries, muggings and even rape will go higher soon.”

The letter then proceeds to ask for donations and a pledge.

Moon Township Police joined in on Facebook, saying the non-profit has “no affiliation with any law enforcement agency” and has some “questionable practices,” according to postings online.

“It appears that no donations are dispersed to any local police organizations,” Moon Township Police said.