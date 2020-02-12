  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jarrod Dyson, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have an agreement in place with free-agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson.

According to the Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey, the agreement is pending a physical.

With the Diamondbacks in 2019, Dyson had 30 stolen bases, 7 home runs and a batting average of .230.

Dyson has spent parts of six seasons with the Kansas City Royals, one year with the Seattle Mariners and two with Arizona.

The Pirates begin their Grapefruit League schedule this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.

Comments