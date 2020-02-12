Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates have an agreement in place with free-agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson.
According to the Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey, the agreement is pending a physical.
Pirates have an agreement with Jarrod Dyson pending physical, per source.
With the Diamondbacks in 2019, Dyson had 30 stolen bases, 7 home runs and a batting average of .230.
Dyson has spent parts of six seasons with the Kansas City Royals, one year with the Seattle Mariners and two with Arizona.
The Pirates begin their Grapefruit League schedule this weekend against the Minnesota Twins.
