OAKLAND (KDKA) — A panel of experts from both the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department will be discussing the recent outbreak of coronavirus on Pitt’s campus on Wednesday night.
Taking place inside David Lawrence Hall, five experts from disciplines such as epidemiology, infectious diseases, vaccines, history, and microbiology will discuss the outbreak, risks of infection, how to understand the news regarding the virus, and how to keep healthy.
The session will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. inside Room 120 in David Lawrence Hall and it’s free to the public.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask the panel questions.
PANEL
For more information on the panel, visit the University of Pittsburgh’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.