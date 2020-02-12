



OAKLAND (KDKA) — A panel of experts from both the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department will be discussing the recent outbreak of coronavirus on Pitt’s campus on Wednesday night.

Taking place inside David Lawrence Hall, five experts from disciplines such as epidemiology, infectious diseases, vaccines, history, and microbiology will discuss the outbreak, risks of infection, how to understand the news regarding the virus, and how to keep healthy.

The session will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. inside Room 120 in David Lawrence Hall and it’s free to the public.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to ask the panel questions.

PANEL

Michael Goodhart – Director of Pitt’s Global Studies Center (Moderator)

Mari Webel – Assistant Professor, Department of History

Amy Hartman – Assistant Professor, Center for Vaccine Research, Infectious Diseases, and Microbiology

Zhaojin Zeng – Visiting Assistant Professor, Department of History

Negan Culler Freeman – Pediatric Infectious Diseases Senior Fellow, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine

Kristen Mertz – Medical Epidemiologist, Allegheny County Health Department

For more information on the panel, visit the University of Pittsburgh’s website.