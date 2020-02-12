  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ross Guidotti
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A judge has sentenced Rahmael Holt to death in the killing of New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw.

A jury unanimously decided to give Holt the death penalty in November.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict on all four counts, finding Holt guilty of “First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.”

Holt was convicted for shooting and killing Shaw on November 12.

