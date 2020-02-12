



SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A senior at Sharpsville High School got her night to be the hero.

Maxine Schell, a learning support student at Sharpsville, dressed for senior night and scored five points against Grove City High School.

Schell has been the team manager for the last four years and got her time to shine Thursday.

She scored five points, including a 3-pointer that sent the fans into a frenzy.

“Maxine Schell, a learning support student who has played the role of “team manager” for the past 4 years, dressed for senior night & ended the game with 5 pts! She hit this nice 3 with seconds left in the game!!” Bob Greenburg said on Twitter.

The shot even got the Grove City bench off its feet.

Grove City won 62-32.

Congrats, Maxine!