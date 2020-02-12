PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For Pittsburgh Today Love Week, David Highfield is learning some hacks for Valentine’s Day brunch! Here’s a delicious recipe for Croissant French Toast!

Croissant French Toast

Note: you can substitute with…

● Brioche

● Sourdough

● Challah

● Pullman Loaf

● French Bread

● Cinnamon Raisin Bread

● Cinnamon Bread

● GF Bread works great too… the trick is to freeze it before putting in egg mixture

INGREDIENTS:

● 8 large eggs, beaten

● 2 cups whole milk

● 2 tablespoons real maple syrup

● 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

● 1 teaspoon cinnamon

● 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

● 12 cups roughly torn, day old croissants (about 12 croissants)

● 1 jar (10 ounce) high quality fruit preserves, such as blueberry, strawberry, or blackberry

● 8 ounces cream cheese, cut into small cubes

● 1 cup fresh berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, or blackberries

● powdered sugar and maple syrup, for serving

I make the topping below to make it extra…because I AM!

Buttery Cinnamon Sugar Topping:

● 1/4 c flour

● 1/2 c brown sugar

● 1 tsp cinnamon

● 1/4 tsp salt

● 1/2 c unsalted butter cold, cut into pieces

1. Mix together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl.

2. Cut in butter with this mixture until crumbly and place in a Ziploc bag and refrigerate overnight as well.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. 1. Grease a 9×13 inch-baking dish with butter.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.

2. Arrange half the croissants in the prepared baking dish. Dollop the jam and cream cheese over the croissants.

3. Add the remaining croissants overtop. It’s OK if not all of the jam and cream cheese are fully covered.

4. Pour egg mixture over the croissants.

3. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes preferably overnight.

5. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

6. Lay the butter topping over the croissants. Transfer to the oven and bake for 40-45 minutes or until the French toast is golden and crisp. If the tops of the croissants begin to brown too quickly, loosely cover the french toast with foil.

7. Serve the french toast warm, topped with whipped cream, fresh berries, and maple syrup. Enjoy!