



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wawa is in the process of testing hamburgers, waffle fries and chicken sandwiches. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it’s already a thing in Western Pennsylvania. It’s called Sheetz.

Wawa told CBS Philadelphia that they’re in the “pilot phase” of these new food options.

While the eastern part of the state is rejoicing, the western part of Pa. is pointing to Sheetz.

Quote tweeting a video talking about Wawa’s dinner menu, Lt. Gov. and former Braddock governor John Fetterman said, “They’re calling it Sheetz.”

Sheetz already boasts a dinner menu full of burgers, subs, sandwiches, wraps and fried appetizers.

It’s a rivalry that’s almost contentious as the Steelers versus Eagles or Pens versus Flyers. For some reason, the divide between people who like Sheetz and people who like Wawa seems to split the state in half.

In a Food & Wine article that pronounced Wawa’s food better than Sheetz’s, it highlighted the battle between the two.

“There are sports rivalries, and then there are the regional convenience store rivalries that are a very real thing to Pennsylvanians,” the magazine said.