



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace in connection with an incident involving her husband last year in a Detroit hotel.

Wagner faced a felony charge of resisting and obstructing police in the case, but Thursday morning in court, entered a plea deal.

She has been sentenced to six months of non-reporting probation and must pay $600 in court costs.

In November, a judge declared a mistrial in her case after a jury was unable to reach a decision on a felony count of assaulting and obstructing police.

Police say Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, fought with officers at a Detroit hotel while the couple was in town on a trip to see a concert.

Last July, Mosley was found not guilty on the charges he was facing in the case.

A spokesperson says Wagner will not be commenting, but Mosley issued this statement:

“After traveling to Detroit nearly a year ago to celebrate Valentine’s Day and support Detroit, we are pleased to end a chapter that has been very difficult on us and our children. Our children are of course always our primary concern, and we look forward to spending our Valentine’s Day with them in Pittsburgh Friday night. We also look forward to seeking justice civilly in this matter, as we had always intended, but for now will focus on our family. We’d also like to thank the many people who have reached out with concern and support during the course of these challenges for our family.”

