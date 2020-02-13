



TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KDKA) — Another former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was linked to a coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Antwaan Randle El interviewed for a job with the Eagles, ESPN’s Jenna Laine said in a tweet.

He said Amos Jones may interview with the Giants. Otherwise, his staff is intact.

It is not known what position Randle El interviewed for.

In January, formers Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was reportedly being considered for the Eagles’ WR job.

Randle El played with the Steelers from 2002-2005, and again in 2010 after playing for three years with Washington.

He’s best remembered for his 43-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl XL that helped the Steelers beat Seattle.