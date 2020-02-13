



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An egg has been laid in the Hays bald eagle nest!

The egg was laid Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and is the first one of 2020.

The Audubon Society says when the eagle stands, up you can see on the Eagle Cam there is one egg in the nest.

Last year, an eagle in the nest laid three eggs. Two of those hatched and fledged the nest.

According to the Audubon Society, there’s usually a span of two to three days in between eggs. Does this mean more could be on the way?