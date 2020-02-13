



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Did you know that February is “Love Your Dog Month?”

The Wolf Administration is taking the month to remind all Pennsylvania dog owners of the importance of making sure their dogs are licensed.

Not only is it affordable but it’s required by law.

According to state officials, less than half of the dogs in Pennsylvania are licensed.

Dog owners that fail to make sure their dog is licensed could face fines up to $300 or more for each unlicensed dog they own.

Officials from the SPCA say that licensing a do not only protects the owner but the dogs that can’t speak for themselves.

“It is the love and attention to detail and duty that those officers have for their that allow us at the Pennsylvania SPCA to move in and help those dogs in need being neglected and illtreated within the commonwealth,” said Nicole Wilson the Director of Law Enforcement & Shelter Services for the Pennsylvania SPCA.

A dog license for dogs that are spayed or neutered is $6.50 and $8.50 for those that aren’t.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a special section of its website set up just for dog licenses.