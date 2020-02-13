



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sweet puppy recovering from severe injuries has found a new home after capturing the heart of the police officer who rescued her.

Luna was found last Friday off of Main Street in Girard Borough in Erie County.



The tiny pit bull puppy was suffering from a severely broken shoulder and desperately needed medical attention.

The Girard Police Department swooped in to get the puppy off the streets.

Luna then traveled from Erie right here to Pittsburgh where her shoulder was repaired through surgery at the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center.

Meanwhile, in Erie, police arrested Luna’s owners. Girard Police say Dylon Curtis and Katherine Thompson have been charged with aggravated cruelty against an animal, torture of an animal, animal neglect and falsifying information to police.

They are being held in the Erie County Prison while they await trial.

The ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division says on Facebook that little Luna is recovering well, but will “always have a permanent limp and suffer from arthritis.”



Thankfully, Luna has found a loving home and caring “pawrents” to take good care of her from now on.

The shelter says the Girard Police officer who rescued her has decided to make her a part of his family.

On Facebook the shelter says of Luna’s future: “She will be loved and spoiled and never suffer again.”

