



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday is the big day of love as couples around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day.

But there is a growing movement to support a different holiday that takes place the day before.

Galentine’s Day.

The holiday was popularized by the character Leslie Knope from the sitcom Parks & Recreation in 2010.

It always falls on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.

And, it’s not just for your best friends. It’s for your female coworkers or just anyone you want to celebrate friendships with.

The holiday is mostly celebrated with a big brunch and several restaurants around the are hosting brunches.

That’s not all you can do to celebrate this Galentine’s Day!

EVENTS:

Galentine’s Day Party – Wigle Whiskey Thursday, February 13, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. 2401 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh, PA RSVP

Galentine’s Day Sushi Rolling & Sake Tasting – Social House 7 Thursday, February 13, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. 123 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA More Information

Galentine’s Day Wine and Paint Night – Morning Glory Inn Thursday, February 13, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. 2119 Sara Street, Pittsburgh, PA Tickets

Galentine’s Trivia Night – Painting With A Twist (McKees Rocks) Thursday, February 13, 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. 5994 Steubenville Pike #G, McKees Rocks, PA Tickets

Galentine’s Day & Breakfast At Tiffany’s – Row House Cinema Thursday, February 13, 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m. 4115 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA More Information



So don’t forget to let your friends know you appreciate them! Whether it’s brunch, a movie, or just a quick text.

Have a happy Galentine’s Day!