PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody and charges are pending after he struck a police car, two other vehicles and attempted to elude arrest on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were traveling along Columbo Street and North Negley Avenue just after 6:00 p.m. when a Dodge Durango t-boned their car.

None of the three officers were hurt in the crash but when they ordered the driver of the Durango to exit the vehicle, he ignored their command, drove off, nearly hitting the officers.

As the driver attempted to escape the police, he also hit two other vehicles along Stanton and Negley Avenue.

Neither driver of those vehicles was hurt.

Police eventually caught the man in Morningside at King Avenue. When they were placing him under arrest, he admitted to being under the influence and given a breathalyzer test.

A search of his vehicle found a toddler in the backseat not wearing a seatbelt or in a car seat.

The toddler was unhurt but taken to Children’s Hospital to be evaluated. They were eventually released to the custody of their mother.

Charges are still pending.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA Morning News.