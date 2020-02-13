



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of the newest Pittsburgh Penguin is trying to learn about Pittsburgh.

The Penguins acquired forward Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild on Monday, and everyone in his family is adjusting.

On Thursday, Carly Zucker, Jason’s wife, shared an adorable video on Twitter of their son trying to learn new Pittsburgh-centric chants.

“Let’s go Wild,” one of the Zucker’s children says.

“No, daddy plays for the Penguins now,” Carly told her son.

The little boy quickly adjusted.

“Let’s go Penguins,” he said.

Carly then asked her son to say another chant.

“Go Pittsburgh,” the boy said.