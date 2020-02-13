COLUMBUS (KDKA) — Unfortunately for Ohio NFL fans, there will be no medical relief for their allegiance to mediocre teams.
This week, the State Medical Board of Ohio rejected the request that would allow Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns fans to qualify for the use of medical marijuana.
“Ohio medical board committee says Browns’ and Bengals’ fandom not enough for medical marijuana.”
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2020
The petition was submitted late in 2019, and was taken into consideration by the board, as they do each year.
The board did vote to submit autism and anxiety for expert review as potentially qualifying conditions.
