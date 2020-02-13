



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Campers will soon be able to bring their pets to almost 50 more state park campsites.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday that 46 campsites at six state parks will be pet friendly in 2021.

Locally, three sites in Ohiopyle and seven in Ryerson Station will allow pets.

“Both our ‘Pet Camping’ and ‘Dogs in Cabins’ programs have expanded slowly and cautiously as park officials gauge camper acceptance and pet owner compliance. We know many of our campers say their park stays are enhanced by the presence of pets,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in a news release.

While pets will be allowed, the DCNR stresses that owners will still have to comply with regulations like making sure pets are leashed and quiet.

For a full list of all the new sites allowing pets, click here.