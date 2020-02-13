  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport may see some relief when it comes to their wallets.

A recent audit for prices at the airport’s Airmall showed that some of the shops are overcharging for what they sell.

Businesses inside PIA are not allowed to mark up prices simply because they are in the airport.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner said that 29 of the businesses offered at least one item at a marked up price.

Overall the audit revealed 22% of items were priced too high.

