



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Valentine’s Day approaches, Pittsburgh sports teams are sending their love as well!

The Steelers, Penguins and Pirates all have downloadable Valentine’s Day cards for fans to use on the special holiday.

The Bucs, who are down in Bradenton Florida for Spring Training, were the first of the three teams in town to send the cards out.

“Roses are red, Violets are blue, We made these Valentines, Just for you! 💌: https://atmlb.com/37fnDLz”

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

We made these Valentines,

Just for you! 💌: https://t.co/MkW8wjurCI pic.twitter.com/BRARbav4Tp — Pirates (@Pirates) February 11, 2020

The Steelers sent a couple of different looks over the last few days!

“For that special someone. #ValentinesDay”

“🖤💛 #ValentinesDay Download more Valentines: https://bit.ly/37uzINi”

Meanwhile, the Penguins have just released their latest cards Thursday morning!

“Are we Peng-winning your hearts with this year’s #PensValentines? 💛 Share them all: http://pens.pe/nguinsvalentines”

All cards can be found for download at the team’s website. Click on the links below:

– Steelers

– Penguins

– Pirates