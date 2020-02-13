



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain is coming to an end but there likely still be both damp conditions and foggy conditions through the rest of the morning before a cold front slides through at around 10:00 a.m.

After that, snow showers will return for the afternoon.

WEATHER LINKS:

Wind speeds could be stronger than what the forecast calls for but winds will still be decently strong coming in out of the northwest at 10-17mph.

Friday will be cold.

Highs will be in the mid-20s with snow showers around for the morning hours. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Saturday will see the coldest temperatures of the week with lows bottoming out around 10 degrees, but highs on Saturday will break the freezing mark and likely make it into the mid-30s.

40s are expected for highs on Sunday and Monday with Tuesday’s high surging to near 60°!

