PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Are you ready for some volleyball?
You could call this weather a lot of things.
It is not exactly volleyball weather.
But people were playing volleyball in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.
It was a publicity stunt for an upcoming visit by the U.S. Men’s National Volleyball team.
They are coming to Pittsburgh in May for a series of pre-Olympic matches against Canada, Brazil and Argentina.
“It’ll be the last stop for the men’s team before they head off to the Olympics,”
Those matches will be at the Petersen Events Center on May 22-34.
