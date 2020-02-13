DUNEDIN, Fla. (KDKA/AP) – Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in Dunedin Friday afternoon following reports that a man sitting inside an SUV was exposing himself.
Deputies say they spoke with McGuire, who was cooperative and did not deny the allegations. McGuire was charged with a misdemeanor count of exposure of sexual organs and given a notice to appear in court on March 16.
The team’s spring training facility is located in Dunedin, just a few miles from where deputies found McGuire.
McGuire was originally drafted by the Pirates as the 14th overall pick in 2013. He was traded the the Toronto Blue Jays organization on August 1st, 2016, along with pitcher Francisco Liriano and outfielder Harold Ramírez in exchange for pitcher Drew Hutchison.
