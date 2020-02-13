PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence when he hit several parked cars in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police accuse 37-year-old Joshua Niese of hitting four parked cars on the 4500 block of Stanton Avenue, leaving a trail of damage in his wake.
When police arrived on scene after midnight Thursday, they say they found vehicles with varying degrees of damage and a Green Jeep stopped in the center of the right lane.
Police say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol on Niese’s breath and he didn’t pass the field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to the police department to be breathalyzed.
He’s charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
