JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor donated new shoes to the Jeannette Jayhawks basketball team just in time for WPIAL playoffs.
On Instagram, the Jayhawks shared a photo of Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor dropping some off PG 4 Nikes for the high school basketball team.
Terrelle Pryor shared a video on his Instagram story of all the basketball shoes still in their boxes, saying “Go Hawks” and wishing the young men on the team good luck in the playoffs.
The Jayhawks have a first-round bye in the WPIAL 2A playoffs and will play whoever wins the Shenango versus California game next Friday.
When Pryor went to Jeannette High School he played basketball and football, leading the Jayhawks to their first state championships. He’s currently a free agent.
