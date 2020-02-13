PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting one of his passengers while she was asleep in her apartment.

The victim told police she was drinking with a male friend on Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh on Saturday when they called an Uber back to the victim’s Robinson Township apartment.

According to a criminal complaint, it was Kelli N. Rini Jr. of McKees Rocks who picked them up.

The victim and her friend apparently began arguing during the ride and Rini kicked the friend out of the car.

After arriving at the victim’s apartment in Robinson Township, she realized she left her apartment keys in her car on the North Shore.

Rini allegedly told the victim to cancel the Uber, and he would take her to get the keys on his personal time.

Once Rini and the victim returned to her apartment, police say Rini walked into the apartment with her, but she noticed she left her phone in the Uber.

The victim apparently sent Rini to get the phone to bring back into the apartment.

At that point, the victim went to sleep and allegedly woke up to Rini sexually assaulting her.

The victim told police she told Rini to stop and he did.

The woman was so scared that she curled into the fetal position and didn’t remember when Rini left.

The victim says she woke up to a text message from Rini saying that he had her apartment keys and work badge.

She confronted Rini through text, accusing him of touching her while she was asleep.

Rini allegedly admitted to it and apologized.

Using the texts and information from the Uber app, police issued an arrest warrant for Rini.

He faces aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault charges.

A representative from Uber tells KDKA they are investigating the incident.