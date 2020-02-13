Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC has finalized a settlement with the families of six patients who died during a mold crisis.
The Tribune Review reports that the terms of the settlement reached by UPMC and its linen supplier Paris Cleaners have not been disclosed.
Starting in 2014, several patients at Montefiore, Presbyterian and Shadyside Hospitals died after contracting fungal infections.
RELATED STORIES:
- Law Firm Investigates Possible Mold Deaths Of 2 Patients
- Autopsy: Patient Died From Mold Linked To Other Deaths
- Investigators: Laundry Company Source Of UPMC Hospital Mold Outbreak
- Attorneys: 6th Patient Died Due To UPMC Mold Outbreak
Mold was reportedly located behind a wall and on hospital bed linens.
UPMC says it has no comment on the settlement.
You must log in to post a comment.