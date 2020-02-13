  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC has finalized a settlement with the families of six patients who died during a mold crisis.

The Tribune Review reports that the terms of the settlement reached by UPMC and its linen supplier Paris Cleaners have not been disclosed.

Starting in 2014, several patients at Montefiore, Presbyterian and Shadyside Hospitals died after contracting fungal infections.

Mold was reportedly located behind a wall and on hospital bed linens.

UPMC says it has no comment on the settlement.

