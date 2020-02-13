PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Valentine’s Day kicking off the weekend, and some people off for President’s day, here’s what you cand do in the Pittsburgh area.

For car lovers, the annual “Dancing With Cars” event kicks off the International Auto Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, featuring food, drinks and dancing. The auto show then opens Friday and runs through Monday.

The 35th Allegheny Outdoor Sport and Travel Show will take place at the Monroeville Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 14 and run until Sunday, Feb. 16. The show will feature fishing, camping and hunting exhibits, along with demonstrations and seminars.

The Pittsburgh Glass Center will be holding a “Make-It-Now Valentine’s Workshop” where you can create your own glass love letter, heart or flower with no experience necessary.