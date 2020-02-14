PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh students were asked to shelter in place Thursday afternoon while Pittsburgh Police were searching for a suspect in Oakland.

According to Pittsburgh Police, they were called to the 400 block of Melwood Avenue just after 3:30 for an unknown problem. They were told by 911 dispatchers a man had called them and was making bizarre, vague, but violent threats to them.

In separate calls, the man claimed to be in a warehouse on Baum Boulevard, a black van near an address on North Craig Street, and others.

Police began searching the general area, ordered a shelter in place, and diverted traffic away from the search.

They were able to find the suspect on the 2nd floor of a parking garage on Melwood Avenue inside a car that he did not own.

The man complained to police that he was a diabetic so he was first taken to a local hospital.

While being transported to the Allegheny County Jail, he grew violent with the officers, hitting one with his elbow and making violent threats against the officers.

He is being housed at the Allegheny County Jail and facing several charges, including aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, and criminal trespassing.