PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese will soon drug test students at Central Catholic High School.
The Diocese says it’s part of a new wellness initiative. The testing will begin next school year and will be random.
Students will face discipline, and be forced to get help after multiple positive tests.
The Diocese says a “non-invasive hair sampling procedure” will be used.
“This pilot program is one more reason why Catholic schools are so important in nurturing the development of the mind, body and spirit of our students,” Bishop David Zubik said in a press release.
“The well-being of our students is of utmost importance. Anything that helps to keep our students drug-free protects their freedom, their future and their families.”
