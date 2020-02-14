PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A classic has returned and just in time for a holiday that celebrates love…and chocolate.

The Clark Bar is back and one of the places customers can find them is Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop in the Strip District.

“It’s wonderful they decided to re-release it in Pittsburgh,” said Jonathon Scarff of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop. “It’s a Pittsburgh product for Pittsburgh people, so we’re expecting a big turnout.”

The Clark Bar was created in Pittsburgh over 100 years ago and was on shelves until 2018 when it was discontinued.

However, it wasn’t discontinued very long.

The Boyer Candy Company in Altoona bought the recipe and brought the candy back.

Customers will also be able to find a limited amount of Clark Bars at the Waterworks Giant Eagle on Friday.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop will also be giving free Clark Bars to the first 75 shoppers on Friday.