PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An alleged heroin dealer is behind bars after police allegedly seized $3,300 worth of heroin and fentanyl from a house in Hazelwood.
Allegheny County Police say they arrested Derrick Phillips after county police narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on Monongahela Street.
The search of the house turned up about 550 stamp bags of heroin/fentanyl, more than $7,200 in cash, a stolen handgun and a small amount of marijuana.
Phillips was arrested on the scene. Police say he has two prior felony drug convictions and is a person who cannot possess a firearm under state law.
He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting arraignment.
