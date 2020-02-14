Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A kindergarten student was found with a firearm Friday morning.
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools says a kindergarten student at Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5 was found in possession of a gun.
The district says a staff member found it when the student went through the school’s metal detector.
The incident is under investigation.
A report was submitted to Childline, the district says, and parents will receive a notification about the incident.
