Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5, Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A kindergarten student was found with a firearm Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools says a kindergarten student at Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5 was found in possession of a gun.

The district says a staff member found it when the student went through the school’s metal detector.

The incident is under investigation.

A report was submitted to Childline, the district says, and parents will receive a notification about the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

