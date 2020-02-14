NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have arrested a tractor trailer driver accused of killing a teenager in Lawrence County during a hit-and-run last summer.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in June on Center Street in Taylor Township.
Police say 19-year-old Alissa Jones was getting out of her parked car at her home when she was hit by a tractor trailer, the driver fleeing the scene.
According to New Castle Police Department, it was 47-year-old Robert Hodge from New Castle who was driving. He’s also the owner of the trucking company AG Central, says police.
RELATED:
- Lawrence County Hit-And-Run Victim Dies
- Following Hit-And-Run, Family Filing Lawsuit Against Trucking Company And Driver
Hodge is facing multiple charges, including accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
He’s also facing charges of operating with hazardous brake system and operating a vehicle with unsafe equipment.
You must log in to post a comment.