



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — It’s the drama that never seems to end.

Thursday night on ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” in an interview, Myles Garrett told host Mina Kimes that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had called him a racial slur during the Steelers-Browns brawl.

“He called me the N-word,” he said. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.'”

However, this isn’t the first time that Garrett has claimed Rudolph used a racial slur during the brawl.

The claim set off a chain-reaction from ESPN’s Adam Schefter being told that the claim came during Garrett’s suspension appeal with the NFL and Mason Rudolph’s agent denying the claims he used a racial slur.

“This is a lie,” his agent Tom Younger said. “This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett.”

In the immediate aftermath of the allegations from Garrett that Rudolph used a racial slur, ESPN’s Jake Trotter asked some of his teammates about the allegation and most were stunned, including Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Just asked Baker Mayfield about Garrett’s allegation that Rudolph used a racial slur and he seemed pretty stunned. Said wasn’t something he’d heard, including from anyone on the team, until I just asked him — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 21, 2019

ESPN reached out to the Steelers for comment and they reiterated to what they said in November.

“Mason Vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident.”