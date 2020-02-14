



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of Pittsburgh’s Police union have failed to agree on any of three contract options on the table.

They have been working without a contract for more than year now.

Nearly 700 officers participated in a vote Thursday evening.

According to the Trib, a revised contract option put on the table by Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration was voted down last night and will be thrown out before the next vote.

Only 32 of the voting officers showed support for the option, which the Trib reports offered a pay bump of 2.75%, but had several unpopular contingencies.

The Trib reports the other officers were split between an option with a 2.5% pay raise, which was the initial offer proposed by the Peduto administration, or rejecting all offers.

Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1 President Robert Swartzwelder says the next vote will be limited to those two options.

That vote is scheduled for Monday.