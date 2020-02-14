Filed Under:Boyce Park, Closures, Local TV, Port Authority, Presidents' Day, USPS


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several places will be closed for President’s Day.

All Allegheny County offices and courts will be closed.

The Port Authority will be operating on a regular schedule, but the service center downtown will be closed.

There will be regular trash pick-up within the city of Pittsburgh.

The North and South Park ice rinks will be open from noon until 5 p.m. and the Boyce Park ski slopes and snow tubing area will be operating on a holiday schedule.

Most post offices are closed but some locations are open on Monday.

Here’s the list:

