PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several places will be closed for President’s Day.
All Allegheny County offices and courts will be closed.
The Port Authority will be operating on a regular schedule, but the service center downtown will be closed.
There will be regular trash pick-up within the city of Pittsburgh.
The North and South Park ice rinks will be open from noon until 5 p.m. and the Boyce Park ski slopes and snow tubing area will be operating on a holiday schedule.
Most post offices are closed but some locations are open on Monday.
Here’s the list:
