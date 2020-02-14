PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Let’s face it: Valentine’s Day can be tough for singles looking for love.

The proliferation of dating apps and websites can make finding that perfect match frustrating and time-consuming.

There’s a growing trend in many cities that takes dating “back to the basics:” Professional “Matchmakers” who connect men and women who are looking for that life-long partner.

Here in Pittsburgh, one of those modern-day Cupids is Susan Dunhoff, owner of The Modern Matchmaker.

KDKA’s Kym Gable recently reconnected with a couple that Susan connected back in 2013.

Lisa and Mark Eck now have a growing family with a grandaughter and two more grandchildren on the way.

“Seven years ago, when you interviewed us, it was in a fitness center,” remarked Lisa Mason Eck. “We enjoyed it (working out) now, and we still enjoy it today!”

Lisa talked about the system Susan uses, one based on compatibility and research. Lisa even referred a friend to Susan, who got married last year.

“She did! She called Susan and met with Susan and she got married in 2019. (She) met her match!”

Susan operates her business in Squirrel Hill. With a database of over 1,000 people, she takes the business of love very seriously.

“You know, at The Modern Matchmaker, we background check everyone… Our clients like that. We know them well, far better than their profile. All the information is accurate and it’s very personalized,” said Susan.

When Kym visited Susan’s matchmaking headquarters, she was updating a new client, Rose, on a potential match.

“I have a super new gentleman to tell you about,” she said with delight.

Susan chatted with Rose via Skype, as the busy professional was travelling for work.

Rose said she, too, was growing frustrated with the “swiping and clicking” associated with dating apps.

“It’s not a good use of my time to navigate this way. I just need someone there to help vet these individuals, see who they are, if they’re safe, if they’re professional, so once I take the time to go out with them, I know I’m making the most of my life, my time and my day,” said Rose.

Kym Gable: “When you make a match… what do you love hearing from your clients?”

Susan Dunhoff: “I can’t tell you how excited I get! There’s nothing more fulfilling to me!”