By Pam Surano
INDIANA, Pa (KDKA) — School officials said three men wearing ski masks were involved in a shooting near the campus of IUP.

(Photo Credit: Bryce Lutz/KDKA)

The university sent out an alert message on Friday night to students.

The alert said at around 8 p.m., three African American males dressed in black clothing were involved in the shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.

The university suggested everyone remain locked indoors or inside until otherwise advised.

No word on any injuries.

The suspects are still at-large, school officials say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

