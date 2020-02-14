INDIANA, Pa (KDKA) — School officials said three men wearing ski masks were involved in a shooting near the campus of IUP.
The university sent out an alert message on Friday night to students.
The alert said at around 8 p.m., three African American males dressed in black clothing were involved in the shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
Shooting by @IUPedu Cell phone video taken minutes ago of police, actively looking for shooters described as three black men wearing all back and black ski masks involved in a shooting. No word on injuries. Students/residents advised to stay inside.@KDKA with more. pic.twitter.com/Pj4mqD2kQ0
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) February 15, 2020
The university suggested everyone remain locked indoors or inside until otherwise advised.
No word on any injuries.
The suspects are still at-large, school officials say.
