



INDIANA, Pa (KDKA) — School officials said three men wearing ski masks were involved in a shooting near the campus of IUP.

The university sent out an alert message on Friday night to students.

The alert said at around 8 p.m., three African American males dressed in black clothing were involved in the shooting in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.

Shooting by @IUPedu Cell phone video taken minutes ago of police, actively looking for shooters described as three black men wearing all back and black ski masks involved in a shooting. No word on injuries. Students/residents advised to stay inside.@KDKA with more. pic.twitter.com/Pj4mqD2kQ0 — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) February 15, 2020

The university suggested everyone remain locked indoors or inside until otherwise advised.

No word on any injuries.

The suspects are still at-large, school officials say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.