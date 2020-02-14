Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tesla has announced a recall of some of their Model X vehicles due to a power steering issue.
According to the company, the steering gear bolts may corrode, making it harder for the driver to turn the wheel.
Those living in cold climates are expected to be the most at risk for the issue.
The recall includes most Model Xs built before mid-October 2016.
No injuries or accidents have been reported yet.
Tesla is offering to fix the issue for free.
To see if your vehicle is part of the recall, head to Tesla’s website.
