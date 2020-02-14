



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the day of love.

Couples around the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day at restaurants, shows, movies, and more.

While most restaurants are booked weeks or months in advance, how can couples on a budget put together a last-minute Valentine’s Day date?

Here are some ideas to impress that special someone while keeping the cost low.

AN EVENING ON THE DANCE FLOOR

Couples can learn from the pros on how to salsa dance at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

Once they’re done cutting around, they can stick around for music and happy hour and it will only cost around $5 per person.

Green Cabaret Theater

655 Penn Avenue

10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

STOP AND SMELL THE FLOWERS

There’s always the option to take a stroll through the botanical gardens at Phipps Conservatory.

The gardens are open until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and it’s only $20 per person.

Phipps Conservatory & Botantical Gardens

Open until 10:00 p.m.

HIT THE ICE

Yes, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins are home tonight but there’s a more affordable way to take to the ice on Valentine’s Day this year.

The rink at Schenley Park is open for an adults-only open skate. The first 200 couples to arrive tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. will receive a rose and Betsy Ann Chocolates.

Schenley Park Skating Rink “Valentines On Ice”

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Adults Only

GET AWAY FROM THE CITY

Don’t want to spend your Valentine’s Day in Downtown Pittsburgh? No problem.

Couples can check out “Art on Tap: LOVE” at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. There will be pop art, live music, and specialty chocolate tastings.

It will only cost $15 for non-members.

Art on Tap: LOVE

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Westmoreland Museum of American Art

LOVE & PIZZA

For the couples that don’t want to go out, a number of local pizza shops are offering couples heart-shaped pizzas!