PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some very adorable babies in West Penn’s NICU are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day in the cutest way.
Allegheny Health Network says a Greensburg-based organization called Zachary’s Mission visited West Penn Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to help cheer up the baby’s families.
Here are some of the adorable photos:
According to the website for Zachary’s Mission, they help families of medically frail children with providing necessities, financial assistance and emotional well-being programs.
