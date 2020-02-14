Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The jury has reached a verdict in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial.
Shelton is the lone defendant accused of killing five people, including an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg.
The jury was tasked with deciding if Shelton was innocent or guilty of first degree murder or third degree murder.
KDKA is still awaiting the announcement of the verdict.
RELATED STORIES:
- Jury In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Leave 2nd Full Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- First Full Day Of Deliberations In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Ends Without Verdict
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial In The Jury’s Hands
- Defense Attorneys: Witness Says DA’s Office Paid Them To Fabricate Claims In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Judge Holds Man In Contempt Of Court, Sentences Him To Jail Time For ‘Obstructing’ Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Thomas Out Of Jail After Having Case Dismissed
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Getting Underway, Judge Tosses Case Against Suspect Robert Thomas
- Key Witness In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Not To Testify
- Jury Selection Underway For Trial Of 2 Men Charged In Backyard Barbecue Mass Shooting
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.