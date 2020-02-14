



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman is working to lift up others and make the city more livable for everyone.

Tracy McCants Lewis is a daughter of Pittsburgh.

She has lived here for most of her life and currently works as the deputy counsel and director of human resources for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before joining the Penguins, she spent 10 years at Duquesne University as a tenured law professor.

She also ran the university’s law clinic and still does work there.

“What I was focused on initially in my career was civil rights. So we did a lot of employment matters, some housing discrimination, education discrimination cases,” McCants said.

She says the findings from Pittsburgh’s Equity Commission Report about the experience of black women in the city are not a surprise.

The report found Pittsburgh, often touted as most livable, is actually least livable for black women.

“Some of it, I live every day. I didn’t need a report on a white paper to see what I know,” McCants said.

Part of McCants’ work now, professionally and personally, is to change the narrative for others.

“I think it’s important for those of us who do have opportunities that do not necessarily reflect what the report says put ourselves in position to help those that are reflected in that report,” she said.

She said she’s witnessed the city’s change and growth but would like more African Americans to be aware of the opportunities.

“Whether it be through education, training opportunities, that foundation will give people the opportunity to be able to participate,” McCants said.

And perhaps, one day she will help make Pittsburgh the most livable city for black women.