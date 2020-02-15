Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ten-time GRAMMY Award winner Chaka Khan will be headlining the 2020 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.
Joining Chaka Khan for the 10th-anniversary show on June 18-21 will be artists such as Dianne Reeves, The Bad Plus, Jazzmeia Horn, and many others.
The full schedule is expected on April 30.
More information and the rest of the 2020 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival can be found on their website.
