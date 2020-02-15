  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMExtra
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Pam Surano
Filed Under:Beaver County, Ellwood City, Kyree Beachem, Valentine's Day


ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One Ellwood City girl’s Valentine’s Day request for cards was granted and then some.

12-year-old Kyree Beachem is battling organ rejection, years after a multiple organ transplant.

Having been in and out of the hospital countless times over the past few years, she had a request on Valentine’s Day.

Since she couldn’t be in school, she really wanted to be able to receive Valentine’s cards in the mail.

It’s safe to say that her request was granted.

Kyree received so many cards and so much mail that the post office needed to pack her mail in its own separate bin.

 

Comments