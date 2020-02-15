ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One Ellwood City girl’s Valentine’s Day request for cards was granted and then some.
12-year-old Kyree Beachem is battling organ rejection, years after a multiple organ transplant.
Having been in and out of the hospital countless times over the past few years, she had a request on Valentine’s Day.
Since she couldn’t be in school, she really wanted to be able to receive Valentine’s cards in the mail.
Overflowing with joy and gratitude! The love of this community is powerful! She was in the ER again this week but your love has lifted her UP! ❤️ Kyree's Dream Team ❤️#PittsburghPenguins #PatrickHornqvist #signdreamersCranberry Happy ❤️Valentine’s Day sweet Kyree!❤️ @KDKA pic.twitter.com/3v4mqdC0I1
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) February 14, 2020
It’s safe to say that her request was granted.
Kyree received so many cards and so much mail that the post office needed to pack her mail in its own separate bin.
