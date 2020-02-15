PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At PPG Paints Arena on Friday night, you could hear goal announcements in more than one language.

The Penguins partnered with DuoLingo to present “French Language Night” when the team hosted the Montreal Canadiens.

Special elements of the in-arena game coverage included former Penguins player Max Talbot recording the audio “welcome” message outside the arena, and saying, “It’s a Great Day for Hockey” in French.

Also, goal announcements and video board replays were announced and displayed in both French and English.

Talbot, most known for his Stanley Cup winning goal in 2009 for the Penguins, returned to take part on the announcing side of things.

Talbot was excited to come back to Pittsburgh to be a part of the evening.

“My first French memory of being part of the Penguins was probably after I first got drafted at my first training camp. Mario Lemieux would invite all the French-Canadian players to his home,” Talbot said.

When Kris Letang opened the scoring for the Penguins, Talbot took to the microphone and let the crowd hear the goal announcement in French.

Kris Letang even took the time to wish his wife a happy Valentine’s Day, in French of course.