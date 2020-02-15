Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From bike lanes to walking trails, Pittsburgh has become a city less dependent on cars.
According to a recent study, Pittsburgh ranks as the 7th least car-dependent metro area in the United States.
Data analyzed in the study includes average annual miles driven per person, average annual miles driven per vehicle, as well as factoring in the number of workers who commute and the number of workers whose households have two or more vehicles.
You must log in to post a comment.