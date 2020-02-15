PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is facing a felony charge stemming from a January domestic incident.
Omar Gonzalez is facing burglary and simple assault charges.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Pittsburgh Police, Gonzalez attempted to assault his former intimate partner, Aletta Curry.
Curry stated that when Gonzalez knocked on the door to her apartment, he forcefully pushed the door inwards when she began opening it.
Curry stated that an argument started when she asked Gonzalez to leave and he would not comply.
It was at this point when Gonzalez allegedly grabbed a bowl of spaghetti that was sitting on a table, chased Curry, and threw the bowl at her, but missed and hit a wall.
A witness identified as Christine Flack stated that she called 911 when she observed Gonzalez going into Curry’s apartment.
Gonzalez then fled the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.